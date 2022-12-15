Vaccinations

Polio vaccinations are administered in Pakistan by Rotary International in August 2022.

 Photo courtesy of Rotary International

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving US$10 million to help eradicate polio in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and a select number of African countries. Funding will also help eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT) in 13 remaining African countries and other areas where the disease is endemic.

The polio donation ($5 million) goes to Rotary International, which has spent billions in recent decades to eradicate this paralyzing disease. Any donation to Rotary is matched 2-to-1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — a financial blessing that presents an opportunity to eradicate the disease within our lifetime.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.