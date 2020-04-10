POCATELLO — The First Presbyterian Church will ring its bell 11 times at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and as a reminder to pray for God’s protection, peace and healing during this pandemic. We invite other churches to join us by ringing their bells.
Church invites other churches to ring bells on Easter Sunday
