CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck is currently holding movies throughout the summer at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave. Movies begin at dusk.
Attendees are asked to come early and bring their own chair or blanket. Audience members can also bring games to play outside while waiting for the movie.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
Visit the city of Chubbuck or Chubbuck Movies in the Park Facebook page for weather updates.
The summer movie schedule is:
— July 8: "Sing 2" sponsored by RE/Max Country Real Estate.
— July 15: "Jungle Cruise" sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.
— July 22: "The War with Grandpa" sponsored by Simplot.
— July 29: "Luca" sponsored by Citizens Community Bank.
— Aug. 5: "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" sponsored by Gateway Transitional Care Center and Symbii Home Health Hospice.
— Aug. 12: "Encanto" sponsored by ICCU and the city of Chubbuck.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.