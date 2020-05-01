CHUBBUCK — Stephanie Franklin started fielding requests from her children when the new set of sidewalk chalk arrived, covering the driveway with drawings of their favorite Disney princesses and cartoon characters.
Then she noticed it wasn't just her kids who appreciated her uplifting chalk drawings; she overheard frequent comments from people walking past her home, located at 5041 Dorian St., who were compelled to stop and chuckle.
What began as an activity to help her kids pass long hours stuck at home has helped the stay-at-home mother of three find a silver lining in a pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, she's rekindled her love of art.
She's using her talents — and her concrete — to make others laugh and offer them encouragement during a trying time.
"It's brought a lot of joy I don't think I would have had in my life without being forced to find it in these circumstances now," Franklin said. "I think that's the case for a lot of people really. So many people are saying, 'I'm going to take this time to learn this thing I've always wanted to learn.'"
At her family's urging, she's created a Facebook page for displaying her drawings: search Facebook for Stephy Creates.
A favorite drawing features Mike Wazowski, a diminutive cyclops from the animated film "Monsters, Inc.," donning protective gear and proclaiming himself ready for Costco.
In another, balloons lift Winnie the Pooh into the sky, and stuffed bear offers a message with special significance while the world remains in quarantine: "You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart."
Olaf, a lovable snowman from Disney's "Frozen" movies, makes a front sidewalk appearance, vowing, "We'll all give warm hugs again soon."
The crocodile from Peter Pan patiently waits at the center of a puddle in the driveway with his jaws open for an unsuspecting victim — Franklin's children posed for several photos pretending to be the reptile's snack.
Franklin drew additional pictures at her sister's home on Satterfield Drive in Pocatello, where she sought to reach more foot traffic.
At her nephew's request, Franklin decorated her sister's sidewalk with the likeness of Mickey Mouse from Fantasia and the shark from "Finding Nemo."
She's also posted a time-lapse video on her Facebook page of herself drawing Aerial from "The Little Mermaid."
It doesn't bother Franklin that recent showers have washed away all of her hard work. Like tree blossoms in spring, she notes her artwork is beautiful but ephemeral.
"Now I have a blank canvas I can work with. I was running out of space," she said, adding she may also make some drawings at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
Franklin has discovered sidewalk chalk blends and performs similar to pastels, which she used often while in high school. She has a few of her own original murals hanging inside her home, and she's done a couple of paintings on commission.
She's also stayed active in her knitting and crocheting, selling her handmade stuffed dolls and hats through an online shop she calls Firefly Lullabies, making sales via etsy.com/shop/fireflylullabiesco.
But in recent years, she'd largely abandoned her drawing and painting.
Franklin admits she was growing anxious and developing cabin fever during the first few weeks of the state's stay-at-home order. But now, she has a reason to look forward to the next day and wakes up each morning eager to draw.
"I've always been able to draw and do pieces of artwork, but I kept myself so busy with regular life it got so on the back burner," Franklin said. "I'm really rediscovering my love for creating art."