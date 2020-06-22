CHUBBUCK — Guidance from Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office means Chubbuck can offer its popular Movies in the Park program again this summer, according to Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England.
At first it looked as though it would have to cancel the free summer family movie showings in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. But the city can now offer it in a way that will keep the public safe, he said.
“It’s for sure,” England said. “We’ve got them set up. The first one will be the tenth of July.”
A few weeks ago in a phone call to the governor’s office it was noted that businesses were reopening and that portion of the reopening plan was going well, he said.
But there were concerns expressed about canceling a lot of events all summer long in communities across the state.
The movie program was initially one of them
“It broke my heart earlier this year when they told us we had to cancel it,” England said. “It really did.”
But it’s been determined that the movie site in Cotant Park will have enough space for families to have proper distancing and the city will have hand sanitizer available.
“The movies became something to me that was doable, extremely doable, as long as we have appropriate distancing,” he said.
He says the sponsors have said they will fund the free family movie showings again this year.
But if the program gets pushed and becomes unmanageable then it will have to change.
“If we get a second wave we may have to cancel this in the summer,” England said.
But if things continue as planned it will be a nice boost for the community.
“We will be able to offer this community some real social relief,” he said.
He said there are some restrictions, but they shouldn’t limit the opening.
England says officials have talked about the 6-foot separation plan and how to help people determine where that mark is at.
And if needed, they could spray six-foot separation markers on the grass.
But he says people are getting used to what six feet of separation looks like. So it may not be needed.
“I tell people I’m 6-3 and if I lie down and you don’t hit my toes were OK.”
Also, in the southeast corner of the park site where they set up the screen there is a parking lot.
Viewers who wish can stay in that parking lot and turn on their radio to get the sound for the movie and watch it without having to leave their vehicles if they wish.
“But our experience with it is people like getting out,” England said. “They’re going to want to get out and put out their blankets.”
He said there’s been a strong favorable response about the notion of the city offering the movies again this year.
“The reaction has been fantastic,” he said.
But England says if a second wave of COVID-19 does arrive they would have to cancel the program.
“We want to be sure we’re doing the right thing for the community, he said.
But he has high hopes and faith in the state’s effort to contain the virus.
“I’m positive we’re going to be just fine,” he said.
And he believes the turnout for the movies will be strong.
“Our experience has been that the community has supported it,” he said. “We expect that to continue.”
But there won’t be popcorn and pop offered during the movie showings like there has been in the past.
“For obvious reasons we feel that would be pushing it to share food,” he said.
But people will be able to bring their own snacks.
England says area residents love the movie showings.
Grandparents enjoy being able to watch free movies with their grandkids. And people are eager to get outside.
“To say they’ve got cabin fever is an understatement,” he said.
But it’s currently uncertain how many different movies there will be this summer. Four to five is the most likely. And the city looks forward to it.
“We’re grateful to have this opportunity,” England said.