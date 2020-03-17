CHUBBUCK — Like many of you, the Chubbuck Police Department have also been monitoring the COVID-19 virus and the precautions that have been taken so far throughout our state and the nation. As first responders, public safety is our business and in order for us to do our jobs, we need to take the necessary steps to protect those who are protecting our community.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Chubbuck Police Department's front lobby will be closed to the public until further notice; as always, in the event of an emergency, call 911. If you need to speak to the police department's records folks, please call 208-238-2376 or email at records@cityofchubbuck.us.
If you need to speak with dispatch or an officer, please call 208-237-7172. There is also a phone at the front door of the police department that will put you in contact with dispatch.
If you are filing a report with the CPD, an officer may contact you by phone rather than in person if they are able. This is an effort to limit contact for those in the community, as well as the officers and hopefully slow the spread of the virus.
A few resources for information regarding COVID-19 are the Southeastern Idaho Public Health at https://www.siphidaho.org/ in addition to the Centers for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/.
The CPD appreciates all of our local first responders, as well as our health professionals who are putting in countless hours to serve others. If we all do our part, we may be able to lighten their workload, which benefits all of us.
Our staff is here ready to serve in any way they are able to. Their level of commitment to the community during difficult times makes me proud to serve alongside such professionals. They are dedicated to our community and stand ready to serve others 24/7.
This is a new challenge for all of us, however, with everyone’s cooperation and commitment to slowing the spread, we will overcome it.