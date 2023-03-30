CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is excited to announce the creation of a new Adopt-a-Park Program. The program is designed to enhance parks and open spaces within Chubbuck through community involvement. By participating, park adopters help increase awareness and pride in the parks and help encourage others to share their enthusiasm and passion for parks. We invite individuals, community groups, neighborhood associations, faith-based organizations, businesses, teams and others to apply for one or more parks.

Each group attends to park needs such as weeding, mulching and litter removal at least once per month, weather permitting. Groups can work with the Parks and Recreation Division to complete other projects, such as painting, clean-up days, invasive species removal or flower/tree planting depending on needs and the group’s interests. Chubbuck Parks and Recreation will provide tools and supplies for park projects, and the Adopt-a-Park Program supplements regular maintenance done by the division’s staff.

