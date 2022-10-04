CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England is one of a record 98 Idaho mayors participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of physical activity. The challenge takes place during October.
Idaho mayors can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts and have two chances to earn funds for their communities.
Mayors can:
— Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October to earn $500 for their community.
— Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community.
Mayor England has participated in this challenge since its inception. “I have earned 24 different badges, many multiple times, in my four years of walking with the Mayor’s Walking Challenge. The most recent was the India badge for walking a total of 2,000 miles, thus walking across India. I have also been awarded the Blue Suede Shoes badge two times for walking 60,000 steps in a single day. I am extremely grateful to Blue Cross of Idaho for the donations that they have made to our community over the years. We have used these funds to promote personal wellness in Chubbuck parks and grade schools.”
“Walking is one of the easiest and best things people can do for their health, and we appreciate the record number of Idaho mayors who are participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “These mayors are doing something great for their own health while setting a good example and earning funds for their communities.”
Since the Mayor’s Walking Challenge became a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $271,000 for their communities. Those funds have contributed to a variety of projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle across Idaho, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, walking clubs, amenities at parks, scholarships for youth programs and more.
