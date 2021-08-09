Chubbuck Days Celebration 2021



CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Days Celebration will be Friday and Saturday. The following are the scheduled events: 

— Friday — DARE to Scare 5k Fun Run, a fundraiser for Chubbuck DARE program. Check-in is 6:30 p.m. and the race is 7 p.m. It starts and ends at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave., in time to stay and watch a free movie. Register at https://bit.ly/3AwCFvH.

— Friday — There will be a free family movie at Stuart Park sponsored by Allstate and the city of Chubbuck. The featured movie will be "Cool Runnings" which begins at approximately dusk. Come early, and bring your family, friends, lawn chairs and blankets. Your kids can play in the splash pad while you wait for the movie to start. What a great way to spend an evening outdoors. 

— Saturday — Free pancake breakfast sponsored by Allstate from 7 to 9 a.m. at Cotant Park in Chubbuck.

— Saturday — Chamber ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. parade. The parade will proceed from the Pine Ridge Mall, 4155 N. Yellowstone Highway, west entrance onto Hawthorne Road, turning left onto West Chubbuck Road and ending at Independence Ave.

Saturday —  Festival at Cotant Park from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The 2021 festival will be held at Cotant Park with a variety of free, fun family activities and a free watermelon feed, sponsored by Walmart, at 2:30 p.m.