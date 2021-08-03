Chubbuck City Hall

CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck City Hall (5160 Yellowstone Ave.) will be closed on Friday in order to move to the new City Hall located at 290 E. Linden St.

Chubbuck City Hall located at 290 E. Linden St. will reopen on Monday at 7:30 a.m. Sanitation will run as normal. Please remember to always have your garbage and recycling can out by 7 a.m.

To better serve the community by offering extended hours for our residents to access City Hall, the lobby hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday starting on Aug. 9.

We have also updated our phone system, which will allow our residents a more convenient way to access city departments. For the best customer service or to schedule an appointment, please choose one of the following numbers for assistance:

— Utility billing: 208-417-7175

— Inspections/permits: 208-417-7176

— Public works: 208-237-2430

— City Hall/mayor’s office: 208-237-2400

— Police station: 208-237-7172

— Fire station: 208-237-3212

Construction on the remodel for the police headquarters and the new animal control facility will begin on Monday.