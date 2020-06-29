CHUBBUCK — “ICCTFOA (Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers, and Finance Officers Association) was formed to increase the professionalism of its members, improve city administration, advance the fullest measure of responsibility in local government, and to cooperate with federal, state and local agencies, the Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho universities, and other organizations to upgrade the efficiency of city government.”
ICCTFOA bylaws
The 100 hours of education are completed through attending the Association of Idaho Cities and ICCTFOA conferences as well as additional conferences, such as the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada. As of 2016, PRIMA education hours could also be used.
Experience points come from serving in the position of clerk, treasurer or a combination of both and/or a financial officer of a municipality in Idaho. Professional and social contribution points are earned through involvement in organizing state conferences, serving as a mentor for new clerks and treasurers, and serving on state committees.
Bowers served as the deputy city clerk of Chubbuck from 2017-2019 and the city clerk from 2019 to present. Bowers was a licensed insurance agent in the state of Idaho from 2015-2019. He also handles some of the responsibilities as the city’s public information officer.
Bowers has attended and presented at the AIC and ICCTFOA conferences. He is currently serving on the legislative committee for ICCTFOA.