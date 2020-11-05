EAST IDAHO — Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through recreation.gov until Dec. 31. Details regarding how to cut and height restrictions may be found at recreation.gov. Search for "Caribou-Targhee National Forest Christmas Tree Permit."
“We are excited to offer online purchasing this year,” said Tom Silvey, Timber Program manager. “We decided to offer online sales as an added convenience for visitors and because it provides an attractive alternative to in-person transactions at offices that remain closed to walk-in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Permits are still available through local ranger district offices and participating vendor locations. Please call ahead for the options available to purchase your Christmas tree permit at local ranger district offices. Working with external vendors allows the Forest Service to offer permits during weekend and evening hours. Most Forest Service offices are closed on federal holidays and weekends.
Permits are $15 for trees up to 20 feet tall and limited to one per household. An additional fee is applied when utilizing recreation.gov. Vendor locations, as well as safety tips and how to properly care for your tree, can be found on our website at https://go.usa.gov/x7BJh.
Households that purchase a Christmas tree permit are encouraged to harvest their tree as soon as possible due to weather conditions. Mountain snowstorms and subsequent road conditions can limit access to cutting areas. The earlier folks cut their trees, the greater the chances of getting into areas where previous year cuttings have not limited the number and selection of trees.
Many forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free motorized vehicle use maps are available at each district office, online at www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf/ or by downloading the Avenza app.
The Every Kid Outdoors provides one free Christmas tree cutting permit to any fourth grader who presents a valid Every Kid Outdoor pass. Please keep in mind this offer can only be validated through the local Forest Service and recreation.gov site. Vendors are unable to provide free passes. The Every Kid Outdoors initiative allows fourth graders to go to the Every Kid Outdoors website and obtain a pass for free entry for them and their families to more than 2,000 federally managed lands and waters for an entire year, which started Sept. 1.
Children can discover their public lands and all they offer. As living classrooms, these outdoor places and historic sites also provide hands-on, real-world opportunities to develop critical skills and learn more about the natural world.
For more information on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf.