IDAHO FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management will be issuing Christmas tree permits beginning Monday through Dec. 24. The permits, which are for Christmas trees on public lands managed by the BLM in Southeastern Idaho, are $10 each with a limit of one per family. Please note that tag prices and restrictions are different for trees cut on U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service lands.

Online sale of Christmas tree permits will be available for the Pocatello and Upper Snake Field offices this year, instead of a mobile location in Malad City. These permits will only be valid for public lands managed by the Pocatello and Upper Snake field offices, including traditional Christmas tree harvest areas like the Deep Creek, Pleasantviews and Samaria ranges. Online permits can be purchased at forestproducts.blm.gov.

