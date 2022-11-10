IDAHO FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management will be issuing Christmas tree permits beginning Monday through Dec. 24. The permits, which are for Christmas trees on public lands managed by the BLM in Southeastern Idaho, are $10 each with a limit of one per family. Please note that tag prices and restrictions are different for trees cut on U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service lands.
Online sale of Christmas tree permits will be available for the Pocatello and Upper Snake Field offices this year, instead of a mobile location in Malad City. These permits will only be valid for public lands managed by the Pocatello and Upper Snake field offices, including traditional Christmas tree harvest areas like the Deep Creek, Pleasantviews and Samaria ranges. Online permits can be purchased at forestproducts.blm.gov.
Christmas tree cutting is closed in the following areas within the jurisdiction of the Pocatello Field Office (but not limited to):
— Petticoat Peak and Worm Creek Wilderness Study areas.
— Wolverine Canyon.
— All BLM-administered campground.
Closed areas in the Upper Snake Field Office boundary include (but are not limited to):
— Sand Mountain WSA.
— Black Canyon WSA.
— Appendicitis Hill WSA.
— Snake River Islands WSA.
— Henrys Lake WSA.
— White Knob Mountain.
— Hawley Mountain.
— China Cup.
— Cedar Butte.
— Hell's Half Acre.
— Burnt Creek.
— All BLM-administered campgrounds.
You must have a valid permit to cut and/or remove trees from public lands. Further questions regarding Christmas tree cutting on public lands may be directed to Channing Swan or Taylor Leonhardt of the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6340.
