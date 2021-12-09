What comes into your mind when you hear the word “treasures?” All of us have types of people, things, experiences or memories that we would say are “treasures” to us. One category of my treasures are my friends who stay in touch with me over the years. Some friends have been my friend for decades, even though we don’t live in the same city, state or perhaps country. I also have years of memories that still make me smile or laugh or cause me to give thanks to God.
So what are some of your treasures? How do you store your treasures? How often do you access them? When do you normally revisit your treasures? Let’s take it a step further. What are some of your most meaningful treasures that have ties to Christmas?
With the angelic announcements of Jesus’ coming birth to Joseph (cf. Matthew 1:20-21) and to Mary (cf. Luke 1:26-38) and to the shepherds (Luke 2:8-20), Mary began to treasure some of the things the angels had announced about the person, role and nature of Jesus. In Luke 2:19 CSB we read: “But Mary was treasuring up all these things in her heart and meditating on them.”
Just think of some of the things Mary treasured up. God told her that she had found favor with Him. Of all the ladies in the world, she had been chosen to become the mother of the Son of the Most High. God caused the conception of Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit. His conception was a miracle, He was God’s Son, sent on a mission to save us from our sins, and He made it possible for us to be forgiven and cleansed so that we could interact with Holy God. He was to be the long-awaited Messiah, who was prophesied to come and bring the Kingdom of God into the realm of earth. He was the seed of Abraham through whom all the nations of the world would be blessed. He was the King who was to be a king like David, only far superior.
He was to be God’s Savior of the world and king forever. He would establish a kingdom that would never end. He is God’s power (the horn of salvation) to save us spiritually, physically, emotionally and morally. He is the eternal Shepherd of God’s people: guiding us, protecting us, nourishing us and leading us to do God’s will in and through our lives.
Mary just glowed when she thought of the goodness of God, to reach down and entrust the life of Jesus into her care, nurture and protection. It was a treasure that she could never have even dreamed could happen. She went from a small-village unknown, to a person who had uniquely experienced the favor of God. Whenever the Spirit of God spoke through someone talking to her about the child she would soon birth, she was awed. He will be the Son of the Most High, He was to be the fulfillment of the promises made to Abraham and the promises made to David. He was going to rule over Israel and shepherd God’s people.
Christmas brings with it numerous treasures from God. Many of our personal Christmas treasures occurred during our time serving as missionaries in Hungary, which was just beginning to rejoin the world after living under communism for decades. We have so many great friends from our years spent in service there and many international treasures that derived from our time there. We also have Christmas treasures from ministries in Nevada, Idaho and Virginia.
Wherever God is encountered you can discover mysteries and treasures that materialize as a result of doing what God asks you to do, when He asks you to do it and how He asks you to do it.
There are also many wonder-filled Bible verses that become treasures as we discover new insights regarding God or new promises made by God to us in favorite texts regarding the birth of Jesus.
As you approach your celebration of the birth of Christ this Christmas season, I encourage you to ask God to unearth some treasures from earlier Christmases that can bring out the wonder of that first Christmas event, when God became flesh to live among us. He sacrificed Himself in our place, dying for us that we might live abundantly and eternally in the presence of God. Spend a little time each day thinking about the treasures of who Jesus really is and how He has changed your life for the better.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.