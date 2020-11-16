High school sweethearts Chris D. and Laurie Dickerson Seals from Tooele, Utah, were married on Nov. 20, 1970. They raised their six children in Chubbuck, where they lived and made many friends and memories for 37 years.
They returned to Tooele County in 2014 and are enjoying their golden years in Grantsville, Utah. Their children (including spouses and over 30 grandchildren) announce their 50th wedding anniversary with grateful hearts for their many sacrifices and examples of love through their commitment to each other and their family. We love you, Mom and Dad. Happy 50th anniversary.