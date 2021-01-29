Chopping, slicing, dicing, mincing and general cutting of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish and cheese in our kitchens should require the use of a cutting board. The type of cutting board, whether wood, plastic or paper composite, often depends on preference, cost or availability. Selecting the best type of material is an important food safety choice. How we clean and sanitize the cutting board is essential to prevent food borne pathogens from entering our food and to prevent cross contamination between raw vegetables and raw meat. Listed are important factors to consider.
Cleaning a cutting board: All types of cutting boards should be washed in warm, soapy water, with a scrub brush, then rinsed in a solution of 1 teaspoon of unscented chlorine bleach in 1-quart water. Leave wet for two minutes and allow to air dry. By following this process, we will help prevent food borne pathogens and cross contamination.
Selecting a cutting board: Wood can be made safe by selecting a tight grained wood, such as maple. When the wood gets cut marks from a knife, it can be sanded and reused. The United States Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration Food Code permits use of wood and plastic cutting boards in any inspected cooking facility.
Plastic is safe to use. Consider purchasing a cutting board set, which has colored plastic sheets to cut each type of food on, red for protein, green for produce, and yellow for breads. This helps to prevent cross contamination between fresh vegetables (a green board) and raw meat (a red board). Separate knives should be used for each type of food and hands should be washed between cutting various types of foods.
A paper composite cutting board is trending now. Originating in Europe, this composite board is neither wood nor plastic but instead the same material used on skateboard ramps, and home siding. It has a smooth surface, is heat resistant to 350 degrees, is comparatively priced and comes in various sizes.
When cutting boards become cracked, have crevices, are deeply scratched, they should be discarded. It is worth taking these steps to increase our food safety and help prevent foodborne illnesses.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.