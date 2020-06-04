Sarapiqui, Costa Rica, Feb. 27, 2020. I was on a fascinating expedition with friends to learn the origins of one of the most meaningful things in my life — chocolate! Since I can remember, I have loved chocolate.
I learned that chocolate began with the ancient Mayans and was considered the drink of the gods. Only the elite could partake of it and if a single drop was spilled in the frothing process, you could be killed for sacrilege. When the Spanish came, they tasted the gritty brown liquid and didn’t like it but when someone came up with the idea of adding sugar and other flavors, suddenly it was a hit and was taken back to Europe.
How those ancients ever found chocolate will forever remain a mystery. It starts with the large yellowish fruit of the cacao plant. When the fruit is just right, you break it open and there is at the center a bunch of white, juicy, fleshy beans. I popped some of those beans in my mouth and they were sweet and stringy, but if you bit into one of those beans — it was no longer sweet, but bitter and disgusting. The raw beans are then dried in the sun and then roasted. After that they are ground up. The chaff of the hulls is then blown away leaving the brown powder which smells like chocolate, but, trust me, it doesn’t taste like sweet chocolate. It is raw cocoa. The ancients would then mix it with water and boil it. It was then frothed by pouring it back and forth to add air and flavor. Ingredients were added to enhance the flavor and you had the drink of the gods. The shaman would even add hallucinogenic herbs in order to have spiritual revelatory experiences.
Chopa, our jungle chocolatier, showed us the entire process. I tasted it at every step, but when he took the frothed chocolate and added 30 percent sugar and cooked it on his outdoor woodburning stove — it was to die for. The best dark chocolate I have ever had.
What totally intrigued me is that cacao in its natural state is nothing. You wouldn’t know at first glance that something wonderful lies at its heart. The good is three layers down in the center of the fruit, and the process of finding, preparing and refining the bitter distasteful brown powder into an international delicacy is a coveted art.
In the days since, I have pondered what I saw. People are like chocolate. In our mortal, earthly jungle state we are not much to look at on the outside but let the Almighty — the Master — take us in hand and he will find the good within and refine us until we are fit for the gods — literally!
