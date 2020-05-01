CHUBBUCK — A local nonprofit group that's been planning to open a regional children's museum for the past two and a half years has found a temporary home inside of the Pine Ridge Mall.
Melody Daniels, co-founder of My World Discovery Museum, hopes to open in the fall in a 5,500-square-foot retail space formerly occupied by American Eagle.
Daniels said her organization reached an agreement with the mall in the spring, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and mall officials have allowed them to delay formalizing a lease for a few months. The museum's long-term plan is still to build its own larger building.
"They're really excited about having us there. They've been really helpful and going out of their way to work with us," Daniels said.
The only other official children's museum in the state is located in the Treasure Valley in Meridian.
Daniels said the museum plans to build a climbing wall for children. There will also be a designated toddler area and an area where children will make crafts from recycled materials.
The museum has been offering exhibits on snap circuits, giant Legos and other STEM-related skills from a mobile trailer, which it has sent to community events, local schools and area parks. Those exhibits will all find a home inside the mall location.
Daniels said other exhibits are planned to cover topics such as wind power, building, engineering and hands-on creation. Though the museum does not yet have access to its future mall location, Daniels said board members have been hard at work in their own garages building future exhibit additions.
For example, she and her husband, who works as a mechanical engineer, have been building an air tube wall. Daniels explained children will place a scarf inside of a transparent tube and watch it flow through a series of pipes to learn about airflow.
Furthermore, Daniels said the museum plans to have a pizza shop, where children will create their own pretend pizzas and "cook" and serve them.
She said the museum has applied for several grants, and new exhibits will be gradually phased in.
In addition to day passes, the museum plans to offer season passes.
Though it may be just a temporary stop, Daniels said her group has found a lot to like about being located at the mall.
"We're excited," Daniels said. "We don't have to deal with a parking lot. We don't have to deal with our own bathrooms. We're already handicapped accessible."
She said a mall location also enables museum guests to shop and access the food court. Daniels emphasized the museum will serve the broader region, and the mall's proximity to Interstate 86 and Interstate 15 exits will also be convenient.
Daniels said the museum has fundraised tens of thousands of dollars. The organization has hosted popular A Day at Hogwarts fundraisers, inviting children to learn STEM activities while pretending to be students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter series of novels.
The museum also raised $10,000 from last year's Idaho Gives campaign and is on pace to receive more than $6,000 from the current Idaho Gives fund drive.
Daniels said her board members are unpaid volunteers. The museum will employ a few paid staff, and families will have the opportunity to earn passes by volunteering.