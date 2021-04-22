MERIDIAN — Peace Officer Standards & Training Division Administrator Brad E. Johnson presented Chief William “Bill” Guiberson the POST Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in this state.
Chief Guiberson started his law enforcement career with the Idaho Department of Correction where he served as a correctional officer at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center. Chief Guiberson was part of the first group of correctional officers hired at PWCC and was involved when they first opened their doors in 1994.
Chief Guiberson was hired by the Chubbuck Police Department in 1997 as a patrol officer. He graduated from POST Basic Patrol Academy No. 114 in 1997. He advanced through the ranks over the next 20 years serving as a field training officer, special response team member, K9 officer, patrol division commander and public information officer before being sworn in as the chief of police in December 2017.
Chief Guiberson received his initial Idaho POST Basic Peace Officer certification in 1998. He now holds basic, intermediate and advanced peace officer certifications, along with POST supervisor, management, general topics instructor, EVOC instructor and master EVOC instructor certifications. He has held K9 patrol and K9 substance detection certifications. He has completed over 550 hours of executive training and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 233rd Session at Quantico, Virginia in 2008.
Chief Guiberson served as the president of the Montana/Idaho Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates in 2016 and currently serves as the Region Three Board chairperson. He also serves on the Idaho Peace Officer’s Memorial Board, the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission, the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center Advisory Board and he is the Region 4 vice president for the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association.
Chief Guiberson grew up in the Chubbuck/Pocatello area. After graduating from Highland High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for four years at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida and aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. While in the U.S. Navy, Chief Guiberson was deployed twice to the Persian Gulf in the early 1990s before being honorably discharged after four years of service.
The POST Executive Certificate was presented to Chief Guiberson at the Chubbuck City Council Meeting, held at Chubbuck City Hall in Chubbuck on Wednesday.