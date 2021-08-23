POCATELLO — Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy is participating in the summer food service program. Meals will be provided to all children ages 1-18 without charge.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy, 34 S. Hi-Line Road Pocatello from Aug. 23, 2021–May 27, 2022.
Breakfast is 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch is 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Activities at the sites include breakfast, lunch and all other elementary school activities.