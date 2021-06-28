Chelsea Marie Collins, daughter of Charles A. and Sharon K. Collins of Pocatello, graduated from the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 27. Her advanced degree specialty is a doctorate in nursing practice as a clinical nurse specialist in adult-gerontological critical care. Her doctoral project addressed “HIV Screening in the Pediatric Emergency Department and Urgent Care Setting.” She also completed extra coursework to obtain her nursing education certificate.
While studying for her advanced degree, Chelsea worked as a pediatric emergency room nurse at Children’s Hospital of Colorado. She also worked at the University of Colorado Hospital and other Denver area hospitals in adult emergency and intensive care unit settings.
Prior to graduation, Chelsea began working for the Mayo Clinic Health System as a regional clinical resource nurse in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where she will transition into the clinical nurse specialist position supporting all of Northwestern Wisconsin Emergency departments and urgent cares. She is one of only four CRN/CNS’s in the Mayo Clinic System specialized within the emergency department setting.
Chelsea also works at Denver Health as a forensic nurse examiner and is board certified as an emergency nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner for the adolescent and adult populations. Chelsea has been enthusiastically involved in professional organizations, holding state and national positions with both the Emergency Nurses Association and the International Forensic Nurses Association.
Chelsea has taught as a teaching assistant at Johns Hopkins and as a clinical instructor at the University of Colorado. She will begin teaching undergraduate and graduate nursing students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the fall. Published in peer-reviewed publications, she has also presented at the state and international levels.
Growing up in Pocatello, Chelsea attended Highland High School (2004), graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor's degree in anthropology (2008), the College of Western Idaho with an Associate in Nursing (2014) and Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing (2015).
Congratulations to Chelsea for her hard work, leadership and dedication to caring for others through the field of nursing.
