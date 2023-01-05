Gem Prep charter schools have announced open registration for the 2023-2024 lottery. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade may register between Feb. 1 and March 7. The lottery draw will be held March 8. Gem Prep is a network of free public charter schools with a college prep focus.

To enroll, visit www.gemprep.org or call a specific school during the lottery registration period.

