I was talking to a teenager the other day and I asked them what they thought “the seasons of life” were. They said, “young, grown up,and old.” I’m 44 and I honestly have no idea where I am on the last two stages of that scale. Here’s the good news: I think the “seasons of life” scale is a whole lot broader, interconnected and complex than young or old. Seasons are wonderful things because the whole notion of a season indicates progress and life. Something is happening that is a response to what came before it and will make way for what comes next.
Summer is only possible because spring happened. Spring can only come from the dormant rest of winter. Winter follows the fall and harvest which means that summer did its work and the world needs a rest and reset.
I wonder if I was to ask you, “What season of life you are in?” what kind of answer you might offer? Often we think of seasons of life based on hardship. “I’m between jobs right now and things are tight, but they’ll get better.” "I’m taking care of my parents right now because they’re struggling and I need to focus on them instead of me.” “My boss is driving me nuts and I’m looking for another job. I just have to stick it out for a little while.”
Other times we associate seasons based on those around us. “We are in the honeymoon stage.” “We have toddlers.” “Every day I drive these kids to another game or practice.” “I have a teenage daughter.” “We are empty nesters.”
Sometimes we all go through the same challenging season together. “We are in the middle of a pandemic.”
What if I told you that we need to broaden our categories and vocabulary when it comes to understanding the seasons of life? There are nuances. Like old sailors we need to be able to sense the changes in the wind and make the most of the moment while we anticipate what’s coming next. For instance, there are seasons of growth. Perhaps you got a new job, graduated from college, had a baby or grandbaby born into the world. Seasons of growth are fun and exciting. Things come at you fast and you feel exhilarated.
Enjoy it, but also know that seasons of growth need to be followed by seasons of what I think of as consolidation. The growth slows down, but you aren’t plateauing, you’re settling in. You’re figuring out how to be a parent or a spouse. You’re learning the job. You’re figuring out how to make the most of a budget with a little more wiggle room in it. Take your time with that, and give yourself a break.
Here’s a word we don’t use often: malaise. It means a general feeling of discomfort, or uneasiness whose exact cause is difficult to identify. If you’re in a season of malaise, that doesn’t mean you’re clinically depressed, but it does mean that it’s time to do an emotional checkup. Are you healthy physically, relationally, etc.? It may be time for a visit to your doctor just to check in. It may be time to infuse a new adventure into your life, or talk with a counselor about your emotional well-being.
You may be in a rebuilding season. Like a football team that had eight senior leaders graduate. Your kids moved out or away. You retired. You lost someone you love. You’re in a new career field. You’re rebuilding. Take stock of your blessings and advantages. Make a plan for the future you want and ask yourself what you need to do today to make that tomorrow possible.
One other season I’d like to mention is that of reinventing yourself. It may come after a mid-life crisis, or it may come because you decided that it’s never too late to become what you might have been, and apply to medical school. In any case, seasons of reinvention can be healthy and refreshing.
There is a passage of sacred text that says, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” I want you to know that there is no textbook with a list of seasons that you are limited to experience. You decide what season you’re in. Put your own name on it. You take a step back, evaluate, and decide what effects life has had on you and how you want them to pave the way for what’s next. It’s healthy to recognize what season you’re in and remember that seasons are a sign of progress and life. Even painful seasons prepare us and make us deeper people. Learn to celebrate the change of seasons. What season are you in?
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.