FORT HALL — Bannock County residents will now have three days each summer to use the Fort Hall Mine Landfill in Pocatello for free.
The Bannock County Public Works Department recently made changes to its Free Days at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill program to make it less complicated for users.
“In the past, we’ve divided our Free Days up based on which city you live in. Now, we’re just offering three full days for any resident, no matter where they live, to bring their usual household waste to the landfill for free,” said Kiel Burmester, public works director.
This year’s Free Days are scheduled for May 13, Aug. 19 and Oct. 14 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill, 1500 N. Fort Hall Mine Road.
With the addition of the three Free Days, Bannock County is eliminating the previously scheduled free dumpster days in Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs and Inkom. The free days at the McCammon Transfer Station will also discontinue.
“Our previous system for Free Days was not an efficient use of tax dollars. We decided as a board to make this change so we can continue offering Free Days to the community while also being responsible stewards of our resources,” Commissioner Ernie Moser said.
Free Days are offered to residents of Bannock County only and are not available to businesses and organizations. Hazardous waste, tires and refrigerant materials will not be accepted for free during Free Days.
For more information about the Free Days or other landfill programs, please call 208-254-3911.
