Courthouse

The first Bingham County Courthouse. 

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

The first Bingham County Courthouse was built in 1885, by R. H. Hopkins, well-known builder and lumberyard owner in early Blackfoot. Bingham County had just been created with Blackfoot as the county seat, and early commissioners H. O. Harkness, A. Moyes and F. S. Stevens felt that an impressive courthouse was just what Blackfoot needed. The main level and 2nd floor held the courtroom and offices. The basement held the jail cells. It is said that the walls were 7 bricks thick. On the front was a tower entrance; the tower top being a railed observation platform, from which many great photos of early Blackfoot were taken. A building to be proud of, but it wasn’t long before she faced her first challenge.

As the County Seat, Blackfoot was called upon to imprison and hold trials for the worst of the county’s offenders. On Sunday, July 2, 1887, four such men were residing in the jail cells. Frank Williams and Alex Woods had both been found guilty of murder and were awaiting hanging. Harrington and Nickerson (first names not recorded) were to be tried for horse stealing. Nickerson had a young wife and a new baby. Around 3 pm, Mrs. Nickerson entered the Sheriff’s Office on the 1st floor and asked if her husband would be permitted to visit with the baby and herself. The guard on duty saw no harm and brought Nickerson upstairs to the office. The guard sat with the family, hearing every word, and seeing every movement – except one – when Nickerson retrieved the pistol hidden in the baby’s blanket and pointed it at him. Soon it was the guard in the cell and the 4 prisoners heading out back to waiting horses, armed with the sheriff’s loaded guns. The posse followed 3 men toward Eagle Rock, while Woods headed south and was quickly captured. The others were pinned down by some ranchers near the Snake River above Eagle Rock until the posse arrived. All were back in jail on Tuesday morning.

