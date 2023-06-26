The first Bingham County Courthouse was built in 1885, by R. H. Hopkins, well-known builder and lumberyard owner in early Blackfoot. Bingham County had just been created with Blackfoot as the county seat, and early commissioners H. O. Harkness, A. Moyes and F. S. Stevens felt that an impressive courthouse was just what Blackfoot needed. The main level and 2nd floor held the courtroom and offices. The basement held the jail cells. It is said that the walls were 7 bricks thick. On the front was a tower entrance; the tower top being a railed observation platform, from which many great photos of early Blackfoot were taken. A building to be proud of, but it wasn’t long before she faced her first challenge.
As the County Seat, Blackfoot was called upon to imprison and hold trials for the worst of the county’s offenders. On Sunday, July 2, 1887, four such men were residing in the jail cells. Frank Williams and Alex Woods had both been found guilty of murder and were awaiting hanging. Harrington and Nickerson (first names not recorded) were to be tried for horse stealing. Nickerson had a young wife and a new baby. Around 3 pm, Mrs. Nickerson entered the Sheriff’s Office on the 1st floor and asked if her husband would be permitted to visit with the baby and herself. The guard on duty saw no harm and brought Nickerson upstairs to the office. The guard sat with the family, hearing every word, and seeing every movement – except one – when Nickerson retrieved the pistol hidden in the baby’s blanket and pointed it at him. Soon it was the guard in the cell and the 4 prisoners heading out back to waiting horses, armed with the sheriff’s loaded guns. The posse followed 3 men toward Eagle Rock, while Woods headed south and was quickly captured. The others were pinned down by some ranchers near the Snake River above Eagle Rock until the posse arrived. All were back in jail on Tuesday morning.
That same year, during a trial in the 1st floor courtroom, while 2 attorneys were debating a case, their chairs fell through the floor into a jailcell below. Upon inspection, it was found that a shaving razor had been used to carve away the floorboards from the underside. While the cuts had not yet penetrated the floor, it had sufficiently weakened the area causing the accident. The prisoners at that time had been occupying their time with loud singing, which could have covered up the sounds of the carving. Singing and shaving were both banned in the jail after this.
1888 saw another jail break involving the same 2 murderers. Frank Williams and Alex Woods were still in the Bingham County jail, but now had a scheduled execution date of July 21. It was to be a double hanging outside the courthouse. But on July 8, as Williams was being taken into the dining room, he grabbed a knife that had been left beside the bread and threatened 2 guards into giving up the keys. He released Woods, jailed the guards, then roamed the courthouse looking for other people. Judge Shoemaker was upstairs and escorted to a cell. Recorder, George Robethan, realized what was happening and locked himself in his office. George then escaped through his window and went for help. Williams headed for the river, just as he did the first time, but several people saw him and he was recaptured quickly. No one saw Woods leave the courthouse. One report said that he joined a group of Indians who disguised him and put him on a train. Two weeks later, he was arrested in Bozeman. Both men did finally meet their Maker at the old courthouse – Williams on the scheduled day and Woods in August. It would be 9 years before the jail housed another murderer and performed another hanging. In the 1900s, Boise took over the responsibility for the dispensing of Wild West justice.
The Bingham County Museum – The Brown Mansion – is celebrating the July 4th weekend with some special events. Saturday, the Museum will be open with reduced fees and will inaugurate the new Historic Downtown Walking Tour by offering guided tours. Tuesday, from Noon to 3 pm, there will be a Kids Carnival on the Museum lawn with game booths and loads of prizes.
