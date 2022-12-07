ceo breakfast series

The CEO Breakfast Series featuring Mark Ruszczyk will be Wednesday in the Wood River Room.

 Image courtesy of Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce

POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck of Commerce and Regence proudly present the CEO Breakfast Series, featuring Mark Ruszczyk, president of Regence BlueShield. The event will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Wood River Room at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union Building, 1080 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello

Cost is $25 per ticket.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.