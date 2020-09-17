BOISE — Block 22 Management Group and Idaho Central Credit Union announced today that the CenturyLink Arena, home of the Idaho Steelheads, will now be named “Idaho Central Arena.”
Eric Trapp, president, Idaho Steelheads and general manager, Idaho Central Arena states: “We are excited for our new partnership with Idaho Central Credit Union and look forward to our relationship, as they are a great community supporter. This partnership shows that the Idaho Steelheads and Idaho Central Credit Union are committed to the Treasure Valley and downtown Boise for many years to come.”
This partnership will bring several new physical upgrades to the facility in a phased approach. Trapp adds, “We have some exciting improvements to Idaho Central Arena to come, and look forward to unveiling them in the coming months.” More details about the project will be released at a later date.
Block 22, LLC. was formed in Boise, Idaho in 1997. Originally comprised of CenturyLink Arena and the Grove Hotel, Block 22 expanded to include Hotel 43 in Boise, as well as Courtyard by Marriott Boise Downtown in late December 2016.
Block 22 manages the 5,000 seat CenturyLink Arena (now Idaho Central Arena, home of the Idaho Steelheads), as well as 525 hotel guest rooms at three hotels, and is among the top entertainment and hospitality lodging organizations in the city.
ICCU first opened in 1940. The credit union employs over 1,375 team members and serves over 415,000 members with 39 locations. ICCU has been ranked a top-performing credit union in the nation by S&P Global and is the leading lender in auto loans and mortgages in Idaho.
“This sponsorship is a way for us to be present and engaged in Downtown Boise. We have many members in the Treasure Valley, and we love supporting this community,” said Kent Oram, CEO of ICCU.
“Block 22, and the Idaho Steelheads, would like to thank CenturyLink for their support over the years,” Trapp added.
Idaho Central Credit Union’s mission is to help members achieve financial success. Idaho Central is a full-service, federally-insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members.