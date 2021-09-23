Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Getting good grades in school has paid off for Rachel Mayer, a sophomore at Century High School who was recently awarded a $500 scholarship savings account as a regional winner in Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s program.
Cameron Topliff, manager of Zions Bank’s Pocatello branch, surprised Mayer with her win at the school on Sept. 15.
Mayer was entered into the scholarship drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank between March 1 and July 30. She was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the fall drawing. From more than 3,000 entries, 18 students throughout Idaho and Utah were randomly selected as winners for their respective regions.
Story continues below video
“While the value of education is its own reward, we want students to know that their academic efforts are seen and valued,” Topliff said. “We’re proud to recognize Rachel through the Pays for A’s program, along with the many students who bring their report cards to our branch throughout the year.”
Over nearly two decades, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.
