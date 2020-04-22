POCATELLO — Riley Heft, who attends Century High School, was awarded the National Merit Fluor Scholarship. She plans to pursue a career field in chemistry. The Fluor Foundation funds awards to employees' children of Fluor Corporation and its subsidiaries.
Fluor designs, builds and maintains many of the world's most challenging and complex projects. Over the past century, Fluor has become a trusted global business leader by providing world-class expertise in engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, maintenance and project management. Its Merit Scholarship awards recognize outstanding students who are the children of Fluor employees.