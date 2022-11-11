Ribbon Cutting

Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for their new location at the City Center Campus.

 Photo courtesy of Center for Hope and Recovery United

POCATELLO — The Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for its new location on Oct. 27. The Center for Hope and Recovery United is located at the City Center Campus, 1001 N. 7th Ave., Suite 150 in Pocatello. The new location is central to providing the most services for the Center's patients as it fits the ecosystem of the City Center Campus. The Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to the new space and provides an extremely low-cost lease to help the organization sustain its services.

“This is one of the last pieces to the puzzle in helping this vulnerable group of people struggling with mental health, and it’s the recovery or final stage of helping people get their life back,” said Shaun Menchaca, CEO of Portneuf Health Trust.

