POCATELLO — The annual clean-up of Pocatello’s cemeteries is scheduled for the end of March.
Starting March 30, crews will begin the process of removing and discarding decorations and flower placements that have been left on graves at Mountain View Cemetery and Restlawn Cemetery. Residents who have left decorations on graves and would like to keep them from being discarded are asked to retrieve the items before March 29. The process of cleaning the cemeteries takes about a month and once clean-up is complete, decorations can be placed back on the graves.
“We want to make sure Mountain View and Restlawn Cemeteries continue to be worthy resting places for our loved ones,” said Ruth Wilford, cemetery administrator. “The annual clean-up helps ensure both cemeteries remain as serene as possible.”
If you have questions about the clean-up, contact the cemetery office at 208-234-6195.