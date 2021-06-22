Please join us to celebrate the life of Kay Merriam 4 p.m. on July 31 at 9259 West Gibson Jack Road in Pocatello.
We are collecting pictures of Kay for a slideshow. Add pictures by going to https://photos.app.goo.gl/g9TdMu3MaspCuGFv6.
If you cannot join us in person, please attend via Zoom. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3447225362, ID 344 722 5362
If you are attending on Zoom, we would love to see a short video from you with a story about Kay or a song or poem you would like to share. You can use your smartphone to make a short 1-2 minute video and add it to the album.
RSVP by July 24 to help us plan for food and chairs. We will be serving a light meal.
To RSVP or for questions, call/text Jen at 845-857-5695 or email her at jenmerriam@gmail.com. Call/text Kyle at 530-9966-4083 or email him at kyle.merriam@gmail.com