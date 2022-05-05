POCATELLO — May’s flowers are being cautious given the recent and persistent snows, but May is the month when things bloom — nature and students — a fitting metaphor in the season of graduations.
At 11:15 a.m. on the morning of May 13, Highland High School in Pocatello will hold its second Senior Celebration, a school-wide event and gathering that has a number of goals, most important of which are recognition of all our graduates, school pride and appreciation of our faculty and staff. Seniors are invited to wear their caps and gowns, but it will be less formal than graduation because they can appropriately decorate themselves with Native/cultural regalia or family heirlooms and may sit with their friends. Their underclass peers will be present to applaud them, as will school staff, and family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend this student-centered event. Primarily Senior Celebration will serve to:
— Recognize every senior and acknowledge their plans for the future.
— Express gratitude to all the people who have supported and encouraged Highland seniors in their lives and educational careers: families, teachers, coaches, mentors, classmates, tutors, school staff members, co-workers and neighbors.
That our high school students will march across the stage on June 2 is a testament to the strength and resilience of not just our seniors but our also community — and is absolutely cause to cheer them. Highland’s Senior Celebration is a hybrid based loosely on college signing days (held for student-athletes) or as practiced by organizations such as Reach Higher or Better Make Room. It is also an occasion that gives a nod to the good folks who helped make high school graduation personally and socially significant for our learners. When a student completes 13 years of education in Idaho and the United States, it is an accomplishment in which we can all take pride.
Together, Highland seniors and their community of supporters demonstrate that it takes a village to successfully raise a child. The statistics around high school graduation are compelling. According to GradNation, high school graduates are less likely than dropouts to be unemployed, live in poverty or have poor health. A high school graduate will make at least half a million dollars more in lifetime earnings than a dropout. Moving only one student from dropout to high school graduate would yield more than $200,00 in higher tax revenues and lower government costs over the course of that student’s lifetime, and graduating half of one class of dropouts across the nation would save taxpayers $45 billion in that year. High school graduation isn’t the least we can expect from our students and communities — it would seem to be the greatest social benefit and economic imperative.
More than 300 Highland seniors will earn diplomas on June 2, which has inspired and motivated school staff. College Career Advisor Carly Phillips said of this graduating class that “they have persevered through many trials and tribulations during high school, which will prepare them for other life challenges. The future is very bright for this senior class.”
The original Senior Celebration in 2019 was the brainchild of Assistant Principal Jena Wilcox, and she is pleased it’s returning. “This year’s seniors have had an unprecedented high school experience," Wilcox said. "It’s important to honor what they’ve been through and celebrate the potpourri of things they’re headed to.”
Highland seniors have distinguished themselves in many and varied ways: Many of them are full-time students and full-time employees, they helped their younger siblings with remote and hybrid learning, they have earned industry certifications in a number of career technical fields, they are planning on a mission or military service, and have met the academic requirements set before them. Highland graduates complete 52 or more academic credits comprised of core requirements and electives: four years of English, the vast majority of students complete foir years of math, three years of science is required but most do four years, three and a half years of social science coursework, two years of humanities and a variety of elective credits that include journalism; choral, musical or theater performance; peer tutoring and school aide work; the fine arts; and much more.
It is no small achievement to earn a high school diploma in these times. School Counselor Cali Baker has strong feelings about the graduating class: “I’m so proud of these seniors for taking the ashes and challenges of their high school years and rising to the occasion to get their diplomas — like a phoenix.”
Principal Brad Wallace echoed those sentiments.
“The class of 2022,” Wallace said, “are among a special group of graduates who over the past few years have successfully navigated a previously uncharted educational landscape. We are so proud of them and their accomplishments. What they have done prepares them for the obstacles they will face as they pursue their future goals and dreams. We love them and will miss them. We are grateful for the lasting impact they have had on Highland High School. We will always consider them part of the Highland ram family.”
The resilience of students that Highland faculty and staff have seen will serve the seniors well and models personal and academic life choices that underclass students can follow.
The spring is a time of hope and change and possibilities — exactly the kind of good energy that the Senior Celebration seeks to generate. Assistant Principal Wilcox feels great pride in Highland students and looks forward to gathering in celebration of students and school staff. She closed by saying that “parents and families are important parts of this equation, and we really want them to be there on May 13 to share in the experience with all of us.”
Highland High School’s Senior Celebration will begin at 11:15 a.m. in the Big Gym on the morning of May 13. Families and supporters of Highland seniors are welcome and encouraged to attend. The event will last one hour, and afterward seniors, their families and supporters can enjoy light refreshments and have the opportunity to take photos with the good people who helped them achieve high school graduation. Yearbooks will also be distributed after the celebration.
Follow this event on social media under the hashtag #Highland Senior Celebration.