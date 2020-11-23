POCATELLO — Learning about other cultures and traditions provides young students with the opportunity to think beyond the walls of their classrooms and gain diverse perspectives. Two staff members at Franklin Middle School recently took the time to share about their experiences growing up and being educated in different parts of the world.
Mariya Cummings is paraprofessional who works in special education classrooms. She is originally from Vyborg, Russia, which is on the Russian-Finnish border. A historic city dating back to medieval times, Vyborg’s past reflects a long history of Russian, Swedish and Finnish control. Today, Vyborg is part of the but its historic landmarks include Swedish castles that are more than 200 years found throughout the city.
Davaakhuu (Davka) Yadamsuren is a former long-term substitute teacher, also working in Franklin’s special education classrooms. She is originally from Khuvsgal, Mongolia, which you can find easily find on a globe sitting south of Russia and north of China. Khuvsgal is located about 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) from the Mongolian-Russian border. A nearby lake, Lake Baikal, is located in Russia and is the largest and deepest freshwater lake in the world.
There are many similarities between the Russian and Mongolian cultures. Both Davka and Mariya speak Russian and English. Davka also speaks Mongolian. Mongolia was under the control (although never a member) of the former Soviet Union until 1990.
Davka explained: “Throughout history, the Mongolians have tried to keep peace with the Chinese and Russians. In order to keep peace, the Mongolians adopted cultural values of the Russians, including learning the Russian language.”
Mariya and Davka also shared some of the similarities between the educational systems in Russia and Mongolia compared to the United States. Both Davka and Mariya learned to speak a second language throughout their time in school. Along with learning the language, they also learned about the culture and history associated with their second language. They each noticed a difference between their own experiences and American schools, where typically second languages are only taught at secondary levels and possibly for only part of the school year.
The schools that Davka and Mariya attended required uniforms. Since there are no school buses or other modes of transportation provided by the school system, Davka rode her horse to school and Mariya walked to school. Both the Russian and Mongolian educational systems have a more rigid curriculum structure compared to the more “relaxed” structure nature of schools in the United States. For example, students typically remain in one school from K-11th grade (students start school at 6-7 years old and go to school until 22th grade). With regimented block schedules, students do not have the option to choose classes.
The pair also shared their experiences living so far away from their countries of origin.
Mariya said, “I miss my friends, family and the beautiful forests in Russia.”
She shared that pride and loyalty are two of the most important values of the Russian people. “The incredible loyalty of the Russian people was demonstrated during World War II,” she said. “Twenty million Russians died during the war, which is why Victory Day is one of the most popular and celebrated holidays in Russia.”
Davka echoed that Mongolians also have a great sense of pride in their country and its history, sharing that many Mongolians were recruited by the Russians to help in WWII.
Davka said she wants people to know that Mongolia has a rich history that continues to make it an amazing country to this day.
“There is an issue happening where the Chinese are trying to erase the history of Genghis Khan, the Mongolian Empire, the Mongolian language and other parts of Mongolian history,” she explained.
Davka and Mariya also shared other interesting facts about their countries of origin. Mariya explained that lunch is the biggest meal of the day in Russia.
“There always needs to be some sort of soup made with the meal,” she said.
The most popular sports in Russia are ice hockey, gymnastics, cross country skiing and soccer. According to Davka, the most popular sport in Mongolia is wrestling. She also described how Mongolians train reindeer and hunt with eagles.
Davka also reminisced about the beauty of the nomadic lifestyle that she lived.
“My family would move about 500 animals from season-to-season to grass areas and live in yurts,” she said.
Davka became a U.S. citizen this summer. Never far from the roots of her upbringing, she and her husband proudly display the dinosaur bones that they discovered in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.
“It is amazing what you can learn when you sit down with someone from a different culture or background,” said Darcy Hale, assistant principal. “Our original idea to ask Davka and Mariya a list of questions quickly turned into a moving conversation. We appreciate their willingness to help us foster diversity and cultural awareness at Franklin Middle School.”