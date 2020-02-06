POCATELLO — The 10th annual Celebrate Idaho State, a CommUniversity event, has been scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the ISU Pond Student Union.
The event attracts hundreds of participants who come to enjoy fun, family-friendly, interactive experiences that ISU has to offer.
“This event celebrates the close relationship that ISU has with the communities of Southeast Idaho,” said Allyson Johnson, Celebrate Idaho State co-chair. “We invite the community to ISU’s campus to learn more about this great institution and enjoy educational exhibits, entertainment and free food.”
More than 50 ISU groups will provide a variety of entertainment, art, culture, information and scientific displays and demonstrations. Some examples of booths are hands-on chemistry activities that include “smoking cheese puffs” by ISU Chemistry; 3D printing by the College of Technology CADD program; art projects served by the ISU art department; artifacts and virtual reality headsets provided by the Idaho Museum of Natural History; scientific trivia questions and spinner wheel by ISU Molecular Research Core Facility; blood pressure and cholesterol testing by the ISU College of Pharmacy; anatomical models provided by the physical therapy programs; and ISU athletes and Benny the Bengal providing giveaways and autographs.
Highlights of the event include:
— The ISU Credit Union is giving away 800 kids T-shirts.
— Idaho Central Credit Union is sponsoring a coloring contest that features a grand prize of a Nintendo Switch and other prizes.
— Free potato bar dinner.
— Free tickets to the Bengal Movie Theater
— BOGO tickets to the Idaho Museum of Natural History
— Free bowling at the Pond Student Union.
For more information contact Allyson Johnson, ISU Office of Marketing and Communications, 208-282-3620 or johnally@isu.edu.