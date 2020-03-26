IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho will close the physical campus to all but “essential personnel” for 21 days in accordance with Gov. Little’s order issued Wednesday. CEI leadership has anticipated the governor’s order for two weeks and has prepared for possible closure. CEI is designating the essential personnel who are required to be on campus to perform necessary duties to continue college operations. The college has provided staff and faculty with the tools to work remotely at home over the next three weeks, or longer, should Gov. Little extend the order.
CEI general education classes will resume after spring break on Monday through the use of online learning techniques, such as Blackboard and Zoom. Faculty members are responsible for contacting each of their students and providing any assistance needed. There will be some complexity for students in certain lab, career technical or nursing programs and CEI will work with other colleges and the State Board of Education to determine a path forward to complete this semester.
President Rick Aman sent out a message to the campus stating: “The core priority of CEI, as we have stated in the past, is the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students. Secondly, we will make every attempt possible to help our students successfully complete the spring semester.”
For ongoing campus COVID-19 updates, please visit their website at http://www.cei.edu/about-us/news-and-events/covid-19