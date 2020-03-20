POCATELLO/CHUBBUCK — Bishop Peter Christensen made the decision that all public Masses in Pocatello and Chubbuck shall be suspended from Saturday to Sunday through Palm Sunday on April 5. This decision was taken for the health and safety of all parishioners and the larger Idaho community. Bishop Peter also said he may extend this suspension further should circumstances warrant. A dispensation to all the faithful of the diocese from the Sunday obligation to participate in the Mass has been granted by the bishop.
You can follow along with a local Holy Spirit Catholic Community broadcast of the Sunday Mass that will be available each Sunday on the parish website at hscc.org.
Everyone at Holy Spirit Catholic Community is encouraged to regularly check the parish website at hscc.org and connect with through the various apps that can be found there, including Flocknote, the Parish App and Facebook. For those who use Facebook, the Holy Spirit Catholic Community parish page is regularly updated with useful and spiritual content. You can also call the parish office at 208-232-1196.
Together, we can face this challenge with faith, courage and care if we all work together to stay safe, stay strong and stay connected.