POCATELLO — Are you or someone you know currently undergoing breast cancer treatment or are a breast cancer survivor? If so, Casting for Recovery invites you to apply for their Annual Eastern Idaho Retreat taking place Sept. 8-10.
Casting for Recovery is a national support and educational program for breast cancer survivors. Casting for Recovery provides free three-day fly-fishing retreats to women impacted by breast cancer. Not only do the participants learn to fly-fish and the physical and emotional wellness it can provide, the retreat provides a forum to broaden the understanding of breast cancer treatment and enable sharing among participants. An all-female staff of medical and fly-fishing professionals guides you through the weekend held at the beautiful Living Waters Ranch in Challis.
To apply for the Annual Eastern Idaho Casting for Recovery Retreat, visit www.castingforrecovery.org and apply for Eastern Idaho or call 888-553-3500. The application deadline is June 29. Applicants are randomly chosen to attend and will be notified by the Casting for Recovery national office. For more information about Casting for Recovery or to make a donation to the Eastern Idaho Casting for Recovery program, please visit the Eastern Idaho retreat page at www.castingforrecovery.org.
The mission of Casting for Recovery® is to enhance the quality of life of women with breast cancer through a unique retreat program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing. The program offers opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life and experience healing connections with other women and nature. CfR serves women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery, at no cost to the participants.
