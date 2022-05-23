POCATELLO — Are you or someone you know currently undergoing breast cancer treatment or are a breast cancer survivor? If so, Casting for Recovery invites you to apply for their Annual Eastern Idaho retreat, taking place from Sept. 9-11.
Casting for Recovery is a national support and education program for breast cancer survivors. Casting for Recovery provides free three-day fly-fishing retreats to women impacted by breast cancer. Not only do the participants learn to fly-fish and the physical and emotional wellness it can provide, but the retreat also provides a forum to broaden the understanding of breast cancer treatment and enable sharing among participants. An all-female staff of medical and fly-fishing professionals guide you through the weekend held at the beautiful Living Waters Ranch in Challis.
To apply for the annual Eastern Idaho Casting for Recovery Retreat, visit www.castingforrecovery.org and apply for Eastern Idaho or call 888-553-3500. The application deadline is July 3. Applicants are randomly chosen to attend and will be notified by the Casting for Recovery national office. For more information about Casting for Recovery or to make a donation to Eastern Idaho Casting for Recovery Program, please visit the Eastern Idaho retreat page at www.castingforrecovery.org.
The mission of Casting for Recovery is to enhance the lives of women with breast cancer by connecting them to each other and nature through the therapeutic sport of fly-fishing.
Fundraising event:
Casting for Recovery Eastern Idaho is once again partnering with Jim Dandy Brewing in Pocatello to hold a pint night and silent auction. This event will be held on June 21 starting at 6 p.m. This special pint night will raise money for CFR with a silent auction on the patio. One hundred percent of the silent auction proceeds will go to CFR. If you would like to contribute an item to our silent auction, please call Kathy at 208-3390-1659.
Come enjoy a night of beer, food and fun and help support a great cause.