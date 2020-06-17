POCATELLO — Susan Longley, a Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem for the 6th Judicial District in Pocatello has been chosen 2020’s CASA of the Year. Susan’s dedication to this non-profit agency that serves the needs of abused, neglected and abandoned children, has gone above and beyond, taking up to five cases at any given time.
Susan Longley has been a CASA with the 6th Judicial District for three years. She moved to Pocatello from New Mexico in 2015. She cherishes the outdoor opportunities that Pocatello has to offer. Susan enjoys spending time with her husband and children, as well as taking her dog to hike and run along Pocatello’s many mountain trails. Susan has worked tirelessly on each of her cases investigating, preparing reports and searching out appropriate services for children. The CASA Program appreciates her hard work and dedication. We are excited and proud to recognize her this year.
Pocatello attorney Joe Preston of Echo Hawk & Olsen, PLLC has been chosen as the 2020 Attorney of the Year by the Idaho 6th Judicial District CASA Program. Joe is a fourth-generation Idaho native who was born and raised in Burley but now lives in Bannock County with his wife, Sarah, and their three young children. Joe graduated with honors from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University and went on to work as a judicial staff attorney for Judge David C. Nye, prior to becoming a partner at Echo Hawk & Olsen.
Joe specializes in estate planning and trust administration. He helps people make their wishes known through wills and other testamentary documents in order to help guard against intrafamily fights after death. He has extensive experience with probate and can help families navigate this difficult time. Joe also excels at working with all aspects of small businesses, from starting a business, through running it and then when it is time to sell.
He enjoys spending time with his family. They can often be found enjoying Idaho’s magnificent outdoors. Joe feels grateful to be a part of the local community.
Joe has been a CASA volunteer attorney for three years and has donated numerous hours, free of charge, to advising and representing CASA Guardian ad Litems. His understanding of Idaho laws and regulations and willingness to research case law related to challenging child protection cases have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Joe’s dedication to the children of Idaho’s 6th Judicial District will have a lasting impact on the families of our community and the CASA Program sincerely thanks him for his service.
CASA’s mission is to support effective volunteer advocacy for the best interest of abused, abandoned and neglected children in the 6th Judicial District, and ensure every child a safe, permanent and nurturing home. Training is provided for every volunteer and staff is ready and prepared to support the volunteers in their advocacy. If the CASA Program and its mission seem to be something that you too would like to be involved with, please contact the executive director, Jared Marchand, at 208-232-2272 or at info@casa6id.org.