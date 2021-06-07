Both born and raised in the Pocatello area, Carol and Leon will be celebrating 65 years together. Their anniversary was June 7. They were married in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple on June 7, 1956.
They have two children: Douglas Lish (Cristina) of Salt Lake and Barbara Shipley (Shaun) of Pocatello. They have 10 grandchildren: Jordan, Cameron, Tyson, Madison, Taylor Brooklyn, Magna, Tania, Leana and Bruno.
They also have seven great-grandchildren: Sammy, Riley, Jace, Evalynn, Avienda, Kaladin and Lincoln.
Leon worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 36 years and retired as the division office manager in 1990. He then moved into his favorite "job" of golf. He was lucky enough to play almost every day with family and friends. He considered it his job and his sacred duty to be there on the course whenever possible.
In addition to his regular duties, he was very active in serving his community, serving on the United Way Board, heading up blood drives, dedicating his time to church responsibilities and most of all volunteering his time to Idaho State University. He served on the board of Idaho State Bengal Boosters for almost 45 years and was awarded the Colonel Kirkpatrick Award for his loyal and tireless service. Having coached numerous youth sports in his lifetime, he is an avid sports fan and tries to never miss a game from grandkids' games to high school games, to his favorite ISU games.
Carol worked for the J.R. Simplot company for 48 years and was the executive director of the Simplot Games for 25 of those years. The games are considered to be one of the largest high school indoor track meets in the nation. During that time, she was privileged to work with amazingly talented people, athletes and coaches. That experience was heightened by the fact they were able to bring in the true legends of track and field, including countless gold medal Olympians. Carol and Leon still continue to volunteer at the games.
During Carol's time with Simplot, she worked in public relations. This provided her the opportunity to be involved in numerous activities, including serving on the board of March of Dimes, Pocatello Development Association, neighborhood housing and Portneuf Valley Paintfest.
In 1995 she was made a lifetime member of the Pocatello Chiefs, and she loved to serve her community any way she could.
They are both very active in their kids' and grandkids' lives. Emphasis has always been in the family. Their home has always been filled with wonderful memories of family dinners, parties, reunions and Fourth of July barbecues. Their motto was always "no empty chairs at the table," and there never are. Their most precious memories are all the good times, vacations and get-togethers they have shared with family and friends over the years, and they look forward to making many more memories in the future.