One of the hardest seasons of my life involved taking care of my aging parents. As it has been for so many people in our community, a time came when it became clear that I needed to step into the role of caregiver when my parents’ age and health became more of an obstacle than they could manage. For me, that meant a time of personal caregiving, then arranging for care, and ultimately making decisions on their behalf because they were no longer able to. For those who are in this position, or who have been, you know that is it both a weight and a privilege. With the growing numbers of individuals stepping into this difficult situation, it's time the conversation became broader as to how this kind of responsibility affects the mental and emotional, and indeed the physical, health of the caregiver. For the purposes of this conversation, I want to define caregiver as someone who bears the responsibility of ensuring care for an aging or disabled loved one.
That distinction is important because whether you are physically helping Dad button his shirts every day, or managing the schedule of those who do, you carry the responsibility. It’s a heavy weight to have on your shoulders. One of the reasons that it’s a heavy weight is logistics. When my parents were requiring care, I had a demanding job and three young children, and I was a graduate student. My wife was amazing and I know I was blessed to have her alongside me in the effort. But we had to manage the needs of our family, plus the medication routines, doctors’ appointments and daily needs of my parents. It was overwhelming. You’ll hear me echo throughout this conversation what a privilege it was to take care of mom and dad. But you will also hear me say that it was hard. Some days it seemed harder than I thought I could manage. Part of the catharsis of this conversation is being honest about the realities. It helps to say things that are true, and recognize that you aren’t alone in knowing these truths.
It does not make you a bad caregiver, or indeed a bad son or daughter, to acknowledge how hard this role is. It makes you human. And if you’re going to survive it, you need to have the freedom to acknowledge the toll this is taking on your humanity. This article will be one of several because this is such a broad and important subject. But I want to offer you some thoughts that helped me. I want to give you permission to be human. To grieve even though they are still with you. You’re grieving the loss of your parents’ independence, and they likely are, too. To be angry at the parts that seem so unfair. To treasure the parts that are precious. And to forgive yourself for the parts you wish you handled better.
Another hard part of being a caregiver is the toll it takes on your heart. You aren’t just making sure some stranger gets a bath, a meal and safe place to sleep. It’s your loved one. Your mom. Your dad. Your spouse. It’s someone you love. And in the case of an aging parent, it’s someone who has for most of your life made sure you were taken care of. So it’s physically exhausting to manage your own life and responsibilities and make sure mom gets breakfast and has someone to put her socks on. But it is also emotionally exhausting because you’re watching your mom need help with the things she always did for you. It doesn’t seem fair. It breaks your heart. And the emotional toll is in many cases more than the physical one.
There were times when my mom and dad weren’t at their best and were disagreeable. Being a caregiver often presents you with situations that seem like a lose-lose scenario no matter what you do. It is never easy to have a disagreement with a parent who you are trying to serve the best you can. But here is something that gave me solace on more than one occasion. I know that when my parents were at their best, they would have wanted me do what I felt was right and understood the love with which I was trying to care for them. That’s the point. You aren’t serving mom or dad in their best moments. In their best moments, they served you. They are not well, and they are hurting. It is so often true that hurt people … hurt people. Imagine them well, whole and at their best. And be encouraged that from that vantage point they would hug you, thank you and trust you.
This is especially true of your own self-care. Today their needs may seem relentless. But at their best they would want you to take care of yourself. Don’t feel guilty for giving yourself a break. You need that respite. Sometimes you need space. Caregiving is a marathon not a sprint. You have to pace yourself. You’ll take the best care of them if you take care of yourself, too. I’ll write more on this topic in the weeks to come. The holidays are hard times to be a caregiver but they can be precious too. May this season offer you moments with your loved one that bless both your heart and theirs for years to come.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.