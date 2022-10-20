Wheeler gift

From left to right: Shaun Menchaca, Portneuf Health Trust CEO; Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, cardiothoracic surgery; Bart Leach, financial advisor.

 Photo courtesy of Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO — Heart patients in Southeast Idaho will benefit thanks to the generosity of a Portneuf Medical Center heart and vascular patient. With gratitude, Ann Wheeler recently established the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Portneuf Health.

The endowment, held in trust at the Portneuf Health Trust in Pocatello, will be used for educational programs and resources to continue to advance the cardiovascular program at the hospital and to fuel the next generation of discoveries in the treatment of heart disease in the region.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.