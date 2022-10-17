This is the area where the carcass of a big game animal, possibly a large deer or a small elk, was found during the last week of September near Rockland. The skinned and quartered remains were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees (pictured in background behind ATV).
Photo courtesy of Nick Noll / Idaho Fish and Game
Citizens are encouraged to report poaching to IDFG.
Idaho Fish and Game reported two separate incidents of big game animals being shot and left to waste, according totwopress releasesfrom Idaho Fish and Game.
The first incident was reported in Rockland. The carcasswas found skinned and quartered. Fish and Game said itwas either a large deer ora small elk, butthere was no head help identify it. The animal was foundwest of Big Canyon Road near a group of trees.
Fish and Game said this was reported to them on Sep. 30 by the Citizens Against Poaching.The animal was likely shot earlier in that week when archery season was still open.
Anyone in Rockland who has information about this incident or any other violation are encouraged to reach out to Senior Conservation Officer Nick Noll at 208-221-8134.
The second incident was inInkom. This time, the animal was an adult mule deerdoethat was found in a field near East Green Canyon Road.Fish and Game said this incident likely occurred between Monday night on Oct. 10 and Tuesday morning Oct. 11.
Fish and Game saidin addition to being left to waste,this doe was killed outof season. Although general deer season starts on Oct. 10, antlerless hunts are forbidden in Southeast Idahoexcept for a few controlled hunts.
Anyone inInkomwho has information about this incident or other violation is encouraged to contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at208-251-4515.
Citizens in either location can also report information to Citizens Against Poaching. Their hotline is 1-800-632-5999. Callers have the right to remain anonymous. Any information that can lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward.
