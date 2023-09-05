POCATELLO — Those who would like to run for office in the Gate City can officially file their candidacy forms through Friday. Candidates may file a Declaration of Candidacy for council member seats 1, 2 and 3 for terms of four years. Declaration of Candidacy forms are available in the Mayor’s Office at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7th Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Candidates for city elected office are required to file a Declaration of Candidacy with the city clerk accompanied by: 1) a nonrefundable filing fee of $40 or 2) a petition of candidacy signed by at least five qualified city electors who have been verified by the county clerk’s office.

