POCATELLO — Those who would like to run for office in the Gate City can officially file their candidacy forms through Friday. Candidates may file a Declaration of Candidacy for council member seats 1, 2 and 3 for terms of four years. Declaration of Candidacy forms are available in the Mayor’s Office at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7th Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Candidates for city elected office are required to file a Declaration of Candidacy with the city clerk accompanied by: 1) a nonrefundable filing fee of $40 or 2) a petition of candidacy signed by at least five qualified city electors who have been verified by the county clerk’s office.
In addition, the candidate affirms:
— They are at least 18 years of age.
— They are a U.S. citizen.
— They are a resident of the city for at least 30 days prior to submitting their declaration.
— Their primary residence is within the city limits.
— The address of the candidate’s voter registration form matches the residence address provided on the candidate’s declaration.
Candidates must file the appointment of a political treasurer and begin reporting the campaign finances, including the sources and expenses, with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office at sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/campaign-finance-filing/ if receiving or spending campaign funds. Candidates with questions about treasurer appointment and reporting are asked to contact the secretary of state’s office at 208-334-2852.
The candidacy filing period will close Friday at 5 p.m.
The general election will be held Nov. 7.
Residents with questions about the filing process can contact Konni Kendell, city clerk, at 208-234-6217.
