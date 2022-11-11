The Pocatello Film Society is hosting a free movie for the community Sunday with "Carmen" showing at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. All are welcome to attend. Natascha McElhone wows in this character study with 100 percent positive critic reviews. Inspired by true events, Carmen is a beautiful story set in a village on the Mediterranean island of Malta. Carmen has looked after her brother, the priest at the local church, since she was 16 years old, putting aside her life to serve him. Now almost 50, she is suddenly left to start a new life when he dies. "A charming film about a long-overlooked woman who finally comes out of her shell and puts a lifetime of silent observations to use," writes the Los Angeles Times. Admission is free. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/carmen.

The annual Festival of Trees events will be held Wednesday through Nov. 19 in ISU's Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 for general admission events. Hosted by the ISU College of Business, proceeds from the event will benefit the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, ISU student scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley and Make-A-Wish Idaho. For an overview of the schedule of events, including concerts, theatre, comedy and more, visit isu.edu/cob/festival.

