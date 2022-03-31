Idaho State University women's softball plays a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. against Weber State at Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field, followed by a noon game with Weber State on Saturday. Games are free to attend, so come sit in the bleachers or bring blankets or chairs and sit on the grass on the home run side of the outfield fence.
ISU Comedy Night with The Comedy Project is Friday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Cafe at the Pond Student Union. Join in on the laughs as The Comedy Project and the ISU Pac Rats (ISU's very own improv group) team up in a competitive improv comedy show that will be free to attend and a rated PG-13 equivalent.
"Spiderman: No Way Home" plays Friday at 9 p.m., and Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Monster Truck Grand Nationals are at the ISU Holt Arena Saturday at 7 p.m. Don't miss out on side-by-side monster truck racing, Hooligan mini bikes, 4-by-4 mud races and much more. Tickets range from $15-$40 and family four-packs are also available. Purchase online at www.idahostatetickets.com or call 282-FANS for special seating needs.
British Academy Award Winner "Limbo" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. In this bittersweet comedy/drama, a young Syrian musician and other refugees seek asylum on a remote Scottish island. The Los Angeles Times calls it: "A movie born of our times but destined to outlive them. It deserves to cross the threshold from festival darling to audience favorite." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
On Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, Charles Peterson will present "Snake Safety in Idaho: Living, Recreating, and Work Safety in Rattlesnake Country." Peterson will explore how to identify different snakes and how to remain safe when recreating, working and playing in rattlesnake country. Peterson is currently an emeritus professor of zoology in the ISU Department of Biological Sciences and the affiliate curator of herpetology for the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Much of his work has focused on reptile populations on Idaho’s Snake River Plain and on amphibian populations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. He is currently working on citizen science projects utilizing the iNaturalist mobile application to document the distribution and activity of amphibians and reptiles in Idaho and the Greater Yellowstone Area. All are welcome to attend.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.