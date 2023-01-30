burrowing_owls

The camouflaged critters class will teach kids how animals use camouflage to hide, such as these burrowing owls.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and hame

POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the Idaho Fish and Game are co-hosting a fun, educational class to teach young learners the ways wildlife uses color to communicate or hide in plain sight in order to survive.  This camouflaged critters class will feature hands-on activities, games and even an edible camouflage-inspired art project. 

Kids currently in grades K-5 can join in on the fun on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. in Pocatello. The cost for the class is $3 or free with a museum membership.

