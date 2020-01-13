POCATELLO — The Camerata Singers' first rehearsal for the spring 2020 semester is scheduled for today at 7:30 p.m. in the choir room of the Fine Arts Building on the campus of Idaho State University. Singers should plan to arrive early at 6:30 p.m. to pay dues of $70 and receive music. New members are encouraged to attend and are welcome to join through Jan. 28 for the spring semester.
For more information about Camerata Singers, please visit their website at cameratasingers.us or email at cameratasingers.us@gmail.com