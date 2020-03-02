POCATELLO — The Camerata Singers will perform their Spring Concert under the direction of Scott Anderson on March 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephen's Performing Arts Center.
Tickets will be available at the box office and adults and youth ages 7 and older are welcome to attend. Rehearsals for the Fall 2020 semester and performances will start in August. For more information about Camerata Singers, please visit cameratasingers.us, email cameratasingers.us@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.